5 additional COVID-19 related deaths confirmed in Flathead Co.

Posted at 1:31 PM, Dec 22, 2020
KALISPELL — The Flathead City-County Health Department (FCCHD) is reporting an additional five COVID-19 related deaths have been confirmed.

Three of the deaths are associated with two residential care facilities, according to FCCHD.

The deaths bring the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Flathead County to 56.

“We send our condolences to all family and friends impacted by these deaths,” said Joe Russell, Health Officer of the Flathead City-County Health Department.

“This holiday season, we urge all individuals to follow public health guidelines—keep your holiday gatherings small, wear a mask, and stay home when you don’t feel well," Russell added. "These small actions can save the lives of our most vulnerable community members.”

FCCHD reported an additional 36 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in its Tuesday update.

