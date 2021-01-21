Menu

51 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Flathead County

MTN News
<i>The Flathead City-County Health Department building in Kalispell.</i>
Posted at 10:28 AM, Jan 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-01-21 12:28:19-05

KALISPELL — Newly released numbers show that Flathead County has added 51 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Numbers from the Flathead City-County Health Department also show that there are currently 633 active cases.

The total number of coronavirus cases confirmed stands at 9,764 including 9,071 recoveries and 60 COVID-19 related deaths.

There are currently 11 active hospitalizations being reported by FCCHD.

Flathead County Health Officer Joe Russell said on Jan. 21 that the county is using a hybrid model finishing up vaccination to healthcare workers in Tier 1A.

