52 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Flathead County

KALISPELL — Newly released numbers show that Flathead County has added 52 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Thursday morning.

Numbers from the Flathead City-County Health Department also show that there are currently 433 active cases.

The total number of coronavirus cases confirmed stands at 9,123 including 8,634 recoveries and 56 COVID-19 related deaths.

There are currently 14 active hospitalizations being reported by FCCHD.

Kalispell Regional Healthcare (KRH) began administering the COVID-19 vaccine to healthcare workers on Dec. 17.

The Flathead City-County Board of Health decided unanimously on Dec. 9 that Joe Russell will serve as the county's new health officer.