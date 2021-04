7 additional COVID-19 cases reported in Missoula County

MISSOULA — The Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) is reporting seven new COVID-19 cases since the Thursday update.

The number of active cases has dropped from 70 on Thursday to 65.

There have been 9,029 confirmed cases in Missoula County including 8,871 recoveries and 93 COVID-19 related deaths.

The number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations in Missoula County remains at three and includes two county residents.

The average of daily new cases per 100,000 has dropped from eight to seven. The MCCHD goal is to have an average case number of 25/100,000 people or less for two consecutive weeks or more.

The Montana COVID-19 tracking map shows that 100,518 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered and 45,518 Missoula County residents are fully immunized.

The Missoula County Board of Health announced on April 15 that the county-wide COVID-19 rules will now become recommendations.

A call center to help answer questions regarding COVID-19 vaccine distribution can be reached at (406) 258-INFO.

MCCHD has a website solely focused on COVID-19 information which can be found here.