73 additional COVID-19 cases reported in Flathead County

MTN News
Flathead City County Health Department
Posted at 10:30 AM, Oct 07, 2020
KALISPELL — An additional 73 confirmed COVID-19 cases are being reported in Flathead County.

Numbers from the Montana Response COVID-19 tracking map show a total of 799 active cases.

A total of 1,583 coronavirus cases have been recorded to date in Flathead County. There have been 765 recoveries and 21 deaths.

The Flathead City-County Health Department reported on Oct. 5 that the area is seeing a dramatic rise in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.
Interim health officer Tamalee St. James Robinson noted the surge in new cases is putting a strain on the Flathead's healthcare system and public health investigation team.

Community spread of COVID-19 is still taking place, according to the Flathead City-County Health Department (FCCHD).

Flathead County health officials are urging people to remain diligent with social distancing and strong hygiene as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

