80 additional COVID-19 cases reported in Flathead County

KALISPELL — An additional 80 confirmed COVID-19 cases are being reported in Flathead County.

Numbers from the Flathead City-County Health Department show a total of 1,265 have been recorded to date.

There have been 639 recoveries and 19 deaths. Seventeen people remain hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Community spread of COVID-19 is still taking place, according to the Flathead City-County Health Department (FCCHD).

Flathead County health officials are urging people to remain diligent with social distancing and strong hygiene as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.