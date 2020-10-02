Menu

80 additional COVID-19 cases reported in Flathead County

MTN News
Flathead City County Health Department
Posted at 2:28 PM, Oct 02, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-02 16:28:51-04

KALISPELL — An additional 80 confirmed COVID-19 cases are being reported in Flathead County.

Numbers from the Flathead City-County Health Department show a total of 1,265 have been recorded to date.

There have been 639 recoveries and 19 deaths. Seventeen people remain hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Community spread of COVID-19 is still taking place, according to the Flathead City-County Health Department (FCCHD).

Flathead County health officials are urging people to remain diligent with social distancing and strong hygiene as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

