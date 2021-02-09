Additional COVID-19 vaccines coming to Kalispell

KALISPELL — An additional 1,000 COVID-19 vaccines are coming to Flathead County.

The Flathead City-County Health Department (FCCHD) reports the shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from the Montana Department of Health and Human Services (DPHHS) is in addition to the regular weekly allotment of 1,000 vaccines received.

FCCHD states the additional vaccines will provide enough doses to vaccinate roughly 2% of Flathead County residents this week.

The health department will work with Kalispell Regional Healthcare (KRH) will administer the additional 1,000 doses at a vaccine clinic on Feb. 12 at the Flathead County Fairgrounds.

The clinic will be appointment-only for individuals in Tier 1B and will be held in addition to the regularly scheduled vaccine clinics occurring on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

KRH staff will be assisting FCCHD by contacting people based on their current placement on the COVID-19 vaccine waitlist and scheduling appointments.

FCCHD is asking that in order to help the schedulers be most efficient, people should answer phone calls from local numbers if they are on the list and are awaiting a scheduling call.

Residents who are interested in getting on the list to receive a COVID-19 vaccine can call (406) 406-751-8119 or click here.

“I’m proud of the way our healthcare community has come together to serve our region during this pandemic, and vaccine distribution is no exception,” said KRH Chief Nursing Officer Ryan Pitts, RN.

“It’s great to have this ongoing partnership with Kalispell Regional Healthcare,” said Flathead County Health Officer Joe Russell. “We are committed to distributing vaccine as efficiently as possible, and this clinic provides an additional opportunity to vaccinate our community’s most vulnerable.”