Additional Flathead Co. businesses ordered to close due to COVID-19 concerns

Posted: 12:13 PM, Mar 26, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-26 16:00:22-04
MTN News
<i>The Flathead City-County Health Department building in Kalispell.</i>
KALISPELL — Local health officials are ordering that more businesses close in Flathead County due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Flathead City-County Health Department Officer Hillary Hanson says all body art establishments, hair, cosmetic, or nail salons, barbershops, and all massage services -- except those contained within state-licensed physical therapy and chiropractic practices – close at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday.

“These facilities provide services for which they are unable to practice social distancing and they were not mentioned in the Governor’s Directive,” Hanson explained. “We have received an influx of feedback from these facilities expressing concern about their risk and this order supplements the Governor’s Directive to address this risk."

Click here to read the full order.

There are five confirmed COVID-19 cases in Flathead County.

