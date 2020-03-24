Additional details released on latest Flathead County COVID-19 cases

KALISPELL — Local health officials are releasing additional information about the two confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases that were reported in Flathead County on Monday.

The Flathead City-County Health Department reports the first individual is a female in her 30s and the second individual is a male in his 50s.

The female in her 30’s had domestic travel and her contacts have all been notified. If you have not received a call regarding contact with a case you are not a contact.

The male in his 50’s is a direct contact with the male in his 50’s positive from March 20, 2020. They had duplicate contacts and have been in isolation since the original diagnosis and very limited contact with public prior to the original diagnosis.

Kalispell Regional Health reported on Monday that a second worker has tested positive for COVID-19.

There were a total of four confirmed COVID-19 cases in Flathead County as of Tuesday.