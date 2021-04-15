All Nations Health Center to host walk-up COVID-19 clinic

MISSOULA — An upcoming COVID-19 vaccination clinic has been scheduled for next week.

All Nations Health Center will hold a walk-up clinic from 4 to 8 p.m. on Monday, April 19, at the former Lucky’s Market at Southgate Mall.

The clinic, which will administer first-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, is free and open to any Missoula County resident age 16 or older, and no appointment is necessary.

People who get vaccinated at this clinic will receive a $15 gift card for iTunes, GooglePlayor WinCo Grocery, while supplies last.

The Missoula City-County Health Department will also hold several vaccine clinics next week at the former Lucky's location.

Missoula County residents can view their options and make an appointment on the Get Vaccinated page or by calling 406-258-INFO (4636), option 3, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The clinics also will include walk-up opportunities, and patients who get vaccinated at these clinics will have the chance to win a $20 Missoula Downtown Association gift card.

MCCHD reports that as of April 12, nearly 33% of the 99,813 eligible Missoula County residents are fully immunized, and close to 53,000 residents have received at least their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

A total of 83,367 first and second doses have been administered.

MCCHD estimates that 75% of the eligible population will need to be fully vaccinated to reach community immunity.