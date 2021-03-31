Appointments available for Missoula COVID-19 vaccination clinic

MISSOULA — Appointments for nearly 700 first-dose COVID-19 vaccines are now available for Missoula County residents ages 16 and older.

The link to make appointments is available here. Those without Internet access or who are not proficient online can call 406-258-4636, option 3, to schedule an appointment.

Clinic organizers are asking that people who have the ability to schedule online make an appointment on the website instead of calling so the call center can help those most in need of assistance.

The clinics include:

Thursday, April 1



Missoula City-County Health Department, Former Lucky's Market First-dose Pfizer vaccine appointments (16+) available for Missoula County residents ages 16 and older Note: When users first access the appointment website, they may need to click over from March to April to view these appointments.



Friday, April 2



University of Montana, Adams Center First-dose Pfizer vaccine appointments (16+) available for Missoula County residents ages 16 and older



Missoula City-County Health Department, Former Lucky's Market First-dose Moderna vaccine appointments (18+) available for Missoula County residents ages 18and older



The Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) notes patients must make sure they are free for the second dose appointment before booking their first dose.

Rescheduling appointments is highly discouraged and will only be considered on a case-by-case basis for those experiencing an emergency. Residents who need to cancel or reschedule their second dose are not guaranteed a second dose.

In accordance with the ADA, Missoula County will provide reasonable accommodations for individuals with disabilities. To request an accommodation, please call 406-258-4636.

As of March 29, approximately 22% of the 99,813 eligible Missoula County residents are fully immunized, and nearly 40,000 residents have received at least their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Local vaccine providers have administered 60,183 total doses.