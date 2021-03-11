Appointments still available for Thursday Missoula COVID-19 vaccine clinics

MISSOULA — There are still hundreds of slots available for Thursday’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Missoula.

Cindy Farr with the Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) told MTN News that nearly 1,000 appointments are still available for the clinics.

The events will be held at the former Lucky's Market location in the Southgate Mall and at the Missoula County Fairgrounds.

Missoula County residents in Phase 1A and Phase 1B of the state’s COVID-19 vaccination plan are eligible for Thursday’s clinics.

People can register for the clinics online by clicking here.

Missoula County also announced on Thursday that Phase 1B+ of the COVID-19 vaccination plan will begin on Monday, March 15.