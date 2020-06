COLUMBIA FALLS — The Boys and Girls Club of Glacier Country will be reopening next week after closing down due to COVID-19 concerns.

The facility announced Friday that all staff have tested negative for COVID-19 and they plan to reopen on Monday, June 29.

Director Cindy Hooker told MTN News on Wednesday morning that the facility had closed as a precautionary measure.

