COVID-19 vaccine options available for ages 5 to 11 in Missoula County

MISSOULA — The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for ages 5 to 11 earlier this week and there will be several options available in Missoula County.

Several healthcare providers in Missoula are offering vaccine clinics for children ages 5 to 11, including the Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) and Community Medical Center (CMC), beginning next week.

Missoula County Public Schools (MCPS) is also offering a clinic in partnership with Granite Pharmacy and Western Montana Clinic. There are also several other providers working on vaccination clinics for children.

Information about clinics — along with links to informational videos and educational materials for parents — can be found here.

“Kids are definitely at risk for COVID-19,” said Shaina Rogers, a pediatrician with Providence Montana. “I feel like it’s been a really rough year, especially for our children. I think we all want to move forward and put this chapter behind us. The best way to do that is to get vaccinated against COVID-19.”

Staff at Partnership Health Center (PHC) are encouraging parents who want to speak to a physician about getting their child a COVID-19 vaccine but people without access to a primary care provider cn contact the clinic about scheduling an appointment for a consultation with a medical provider.

PHC’s services are open to all, regardless of ability to pay. Community members can call (406) 258-4789 to learn more about these services and schedule an appointment.

“These decisions can be challenging,” said Dr. Emma Wright, family physician with PHC. “I really want to encourage patients and parents to talk to their physicians and other healthcare providers about their concerns. We’re here to help and to be open and supportive.”

“We’re all eager to get our own kids vaccinated,” noted CMC Children’s pediatrician Dr. Lauren McGovern. “We would never recommend something that we wouldn’t do for our own kids.”

The latest COVID-19 information for Missoula County can be found here.