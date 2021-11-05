MCPS plans COVID-19 vaccination clinics for kids 5-to-11 years old

MISSOULA — Missoula County Public Schools (MCPS) will be hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics for younger kids next week.

The decisions came in light of this week's US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for 5- to 11-year-olds.

MCPS is partnering with local pediatric physician groups, pharmacists, and the Missoula City-County Health Department to provide a clinic for families.

The vaccine clinics will be held from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 12 and from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13 at the MCPS Administration Building A located at 909 South Avenue West.

An appointment is required and can be done online through Granite Pharmacy here. Online scheduling for the clinics will close on Wednesday, Nov. 10, at 6 P.M.

MCPS notes that parents with more than one child who is between the ages of 5 and 11 years old will need to schedule an appointment for each child who will be receiving a vaccine.

The clinics are only for 5-to-11-year-old children, and a guardian must be present for both doses. The second dose for these children will be three weeks following the initial dose, on Dec. 3 and Dec. 4 at the same location.

Click here for additional information.