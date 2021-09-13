Watch
Eureka Elementary School to remain closed due to COVID-19

Sean Wells/MTN News
eureka school bus
Posted at 5:19 PM, Sep 13, 2021
EUREKA — COVID-19 continues to impact Eureka schools.

Eureka Schools superintendent Jim Mepham said in a Monday afternoon social media post that the elementary school will remain closed on Tuesday and Wednesday.

He says they do not have enough healthy staff to allow the school to operate. However, the junior high and high schools will remain open on Tuesday.

Mepham says they have active COVID-19 cases in each building and everywhere in the county. The Lincoln County Health Department was reporting 305 actives cases Monday.

The Montana COVID-19 state tracking map shows a total of 2,382 cases have been confirmed
in Lincoln County including 2,042 recoveries and 35 deaths.

