Flathead Co. COVID-19 vaccine update

KALISPELL — The Flathead City-County Health Department (FCCHD) reports that vaccine distribution to Tier 1B individuals is continuing.

The FCCHD in partnership with Kalispell Regional Healthcare (KRH) and North Valley Hospital (NVH) have administered 7,358 total vaccine doses to date and 2,285 individuals are fully immunized.

COVID-19 vaccine is available on an appointment-only basis for individuals in Tier1B.

Beginning in February -- and dependent on vaccine supply -- clinics will be held weekly at the Flathead County Fairgrounds on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, and at Grouse Mountain Lodge Conference Center in Whitefish on Thursdays.

FCCHD notes that at this time, the number of appointments available is dependent on the amount of vaccine shipped to Flathead County each week.

Vaccine availability continues to be very limited, and eligible individuals can choose one of the following options to be put on the list to receive the vaccine when supplies become available:

Fill out the online vaccine request form

Call the COVID-19 Vaccine Line at (406) 751-8119 and leave a voicemail with your name, date of birth, and phone number.

Appointments for both the Kalispell and Whitefish clinic locations will be scheduled through the FCCHD Call Center.

FCCHD notes the call center continues to experience extremely high call volume, to help the system run most effectively, individuals are encouraged to leave only one voicemail or one online submission. Calls for scheduling will be returned in the order in which they are received.

It could take several weeks before residents receive a scheduling call, according to FCCHD.

“Currently, the number of people who want the vaccine in our county is far greater than the doses we are getting from federal supplies,” said Joe Russell, Health Officer of the Flathead City-County Health Department. “Our staff is working diligently to schedule and administer vaccine, and we are asking the public for their continued patience."

"Distributing vaccine through the entirety of Tier 1B is going to take several months, but rest assured that if you have been added to the waitlist you will receive a call to schedule your COVID-19 vaccination," Russell added.

Click here for updated weekly COVID-19 vaccine information from the Flathead City-County Health Department.