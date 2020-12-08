Flathead County adds 130 new COVID-19 cases

KALISPELL — Newly released numbers show that Flathead County has added 130 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Numbers from the Flathead City-County Health Department also show that the number of active cases stands at 2,109.

The number of coronavirus cases confirmed stands at 7,562 including 5,409 recoveries. Five additional COVID-19 related deaths were reported on Monday bringing the county total to 44.

There are 25 active hospitalizations being reported by FCCHD in the Tuesday update.

A closer look at the data shows that Kalispell has the highest number of active cases at 724 while Whitefish has 147 and Columbia Falls is showing 142 active COVID-19 cases.

The Flathead County Board of Health voted 4-to-4 on a proposal on Nov. 2 for increased restrictions on social gatherings meaning the measure did not pass.

Community spread of COVID-19 is still taking place, according to the local public health department.

Flathead County health officials are urging people to remain diligent with social distancing and strong hygiene as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.