Flathead County Health Department giving out free rapid COVID-19 self tests

KALISPELL — The Thanksgiving holiday is just days away and the Flathead County Health Department (FCCHD) is urging individuals to use COVID-19 precautions during family gatherings.

The Health Department recently received 2,000 rapid Antigen take home tests through the State of Montana.

Flathead County Health Officer Joe Russell said the take-home tests are available for pickup at no cost to Flathead residents on a first come first serve basis at the health department office, 1035 1st Avenue West in Kalispell.

“We ask for them early and often, we try to keep a good store here in the health department for those that need it, you know it seems like a pretty cool thing we can do and we’re going to continue to do it as long as there’s demand for it,” said Russell.

Russell said early testing and vaccination are two of the most effective methods of preventing the spread of COVID-19. He added the free tests are a great resource for families in the Flathead trying to protect those most vulnerable.

“We usually don’t allow you to come in and haul boxes out but will certainly allow you to take enough to test your family, let’s say you’re going somewhere, and you want to just make sure that your 90-year-old great grandmother isn’t going to contract COVID, you can test, they’re rapid tests, you’ll know in 15 minutes if you’re a case or not,” added Russell.

