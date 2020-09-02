Menu

Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Flathead County reporting 15 additional COVID-19 cases

129 active cases reported
items.[0].image.alt
MTN News
Flathead City County Health Department
Posted at 12:04 PM, Sep 02, 2020
and last updated 2020-09-02 14:04:50-04

KALISPELL — State health officials are reporting an additional 15 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Flathead County.

The Montana Response COVID-19 tracking map showed that as of Wednesday morning the number of active cases has risen to 129.

A total of 626 total cases have been recorded in Flathead County including 490 recoveries and eight deaths.

The Flathead City-County Health Department is looking to hire additional COVID-19 case investigators due to a projected increase in positive cases.

Community spread of COVID-19 is still taking place, according to the Flathead City-County Department.

Coronavirus Ongoing Coverage

 

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.