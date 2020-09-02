Flathead County reporting 15 additional COVID-19 cases

KALISPELL — State health officials are reporting an additional 15 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Flathead County.

The Montana Response COVID-19 tracking map showed that as of Wednesday morning the number of active cases has risen to 129.

A total of 626 total cases have been recorded in Flathead County including 490 recoveries and eight deaths.

The Flathead City-County Health Department is looking to hire additional COVID-19 case investigators due to a projected increase in positive cases.

Community spread of COVID-19 is still taking place, according to the Flathead City-County Department.