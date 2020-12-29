Flathead County reports 32 new COVID-19 cases

KALISPELL — Newly released numbers show that Flathead County has added 32 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Numbers from the Flathead City-County Health Department also show that the number of active cases has dropped to 416.

The total number of coronavirus cases confirmed stands at 8,734 including 8,262 recoveries and 56 COVID-19 related deaths.

There are currently 17 active hospitalizations being reported by FCCHD.

Kalispell Regional Healthcare (KRH) began administering the COVID-19 vaccine to healthcare workers on Dec. 17.

The Flathead City-County Board of Health decided unanimously on Dec. 9 that Joe Russell will serve as the county's new health officer.

The health board voted 4-to-4 on a proposal on Nov. 2 for increased restrictions on social gatherings meaning the measure did not pass.