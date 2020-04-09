Flathead County reports 34th confirmed COVID-19 case

KALISPELL — Local health officials are reporting another confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) case in Northwest Montana.

The Flathead City-County Health Department reports there are now 34 confirmed cases in the county.

Eight people have recovered from COVID-19 in Flathead County which has the third most confirmed COVID-19 cases in Montana.

Earlier this week, local health officials noted that new information was showing community spread COVID-19 in Flathead County.

Local health officials have been in contact with all of these cases and are currently conducting contact investigations to minimize additional transmission.

All patients have been isolated, and those who had close contacts with the patients have been quarantined.

The latest information on the COVID-19 situation can be found here.

The Montana Response COVID-19 tracking map showed there are 354 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday morning.

Gov. Steve Bullock’s orders closing public schools and requiring people to stay home -- except for essential activities -- has been extended until April 24.

