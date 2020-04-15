Flathead County reports 37th confirmed COVID-19 case

KALISPELL — Local health officials are reporting another confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) case in Northwest Montana.

The Flathead City-County Health Department reports there are now 37 confirmed cases in the county.

There has also been one COVID-19 related death in Flathead County.

A total of 13 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Flathead County, which has the third most confirmed COVID-19 cases in Montana.

The latest information on the COVID-19 situation can be found here.

The Montana Response COVID-19 tracking map showed there are 404 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday morning.

Gov. Steve Bullock’s orders closing public schools and requiring people to stay home -- except for essential activities -- has been extended until April 24.