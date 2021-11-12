Flu shots "an option" for people receiving COVID-19 boosters

HAMILTON — While many people are deciding to get their annual flu shot at the same time they receive a COVID-19 booster shot, a local pharmacist says some are opting to wait and "stagger" getting both shots.

Many leading health departments are advising people to consider grouping together both their COVID-19 booster and the flu shot they usually receive this time of the year in anticipation of the cold and flu season.

But Hamilton pharmacist Pete Seifert at Bitterroot Drug says it's merely an option to get both shots at the same time.

"The CDC does recommend it's okay to get the two together, the flu and the COVID vaccination. Some people like to space them out a couple days to make sure they aren't having any adverse reaction," Seifert observed. "A lot of people for the sake of convenience are just getting it done at once. Not a right or wrong answer. Just a judgment call."

Seifert says about half of the people coming into his pharmacy are getting COVID-19 booster shots, while the rest are finally comfortable receiving their initial vaccination.