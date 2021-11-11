Hamilton drug store sees strong response for COVID-19 shots for kids

HAMILTON — A Hamilton drug store says it's receiving a lot of interest in the newly-released COVID-19 vaccine for children and the owners believe that's because a lot of "anxious parents" have been waiting for the protection.

Bitterroot Drug offered the first child vaccination clinic in the Valley Tuesday afternoon, with dozens of parents and their children coming to the three-hour event at Marcus Daly Elementary School.

Store co-owner Pete Seifert says the vaccine only came in last week.

"We can do ages 5-to-11 now. We've got a lot of anxious families that have been wanting to get this done for a better comfort level with their kids going back to school and just coming home to family. And some people have high-risk family members," Seifert told MTN News.

"So we've got a lot of excited parents. I don't know if the kids are that excited/ But they're on board and they want to get this done so we're happy to be able to help them," Seifert continued.

The clinic drew a few demonstrators, encouraging parents to "do some research" before vaccinating their kids.

Some questioned Bitterroot Drug giving the shots, but co-owner, and school board member Jenny Seifert, tells us the business has been giving all vaccinations for 15-years, with most of the proceeds going to the school district.