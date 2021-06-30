Heat prompts cancellation of Missoula mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic

MISSOULA — The Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) has announced the Friday mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic planned for WinCo Foods has been canceled.

Health officials say the expected excessive heat prompted them to call off the planned event. MCCHD reports it is working to reschedule this event.

MCCHD also canceled Tuesday’s planned mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Seeley Lake due to the hot weather.

The Montana COVID-19 tracking website shows a total of 124,987 vaccines have been administered in Missoula County and 62,333 residents are fully vaccinated.

The percentage of the county's eligible population that has been fully vaccinated stands at 59%.

A total of 9,371 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Missoula County including 9,246 recoveries and 96 deaths. There are currently 29 active cases.

The latest information on COVID-19 in Missoula County can be found here.