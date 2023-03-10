‘High’ community level of COVID-19 cases reported in Missoula County

MISSOULA - Some Missoula County businesses are now asking employees to wear masks again due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Missoula County is seeing a high community level of COVID cases.

Lake, Sanders, Mineral, Granite and Ravalli counties also have "high" levels of COVID-19, according to CDC data.

The CDC determines the high, medium and low COVID-19 levels every week by three measures.

The determining factors are the number of new cases per county, how many new COVID-19 patients are in the hospital, and how many inpatient beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients.

No Western Montana counties reported more than 100 COVID-19 cases in the last seven days.

The CDC is issuing the following reminders:

Consider wearing a mask to protect yourself and others.

Stay up to date on your COVID-19 vaccines and boosters

Avoid contact with people who have COVID-19 or believe they may have the virus.

If you test positive for COVID-19, stay home for at least five days and isolate from others in your home.

The latest information on COVID-19 from the Missoula City-County Health Department can be found at https://www.missoulainfo.com/.