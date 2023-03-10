‘High’ community level of COVID-19 cases reported in Missoula County

MISSOULA - Some Missoula County businesses are now asking employees to wear masks again due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Missoula County is seeing a high community level of COVID cases.
Lake, Sanders, Mineral, Granite and Ravalli counties also have "high" levels of COVID-19, according to CDC data.
The CDC determines the high, medium and low COVID-19 levels every week by three measures.
The determining factors are the number of new cases per county, how many new COVID-19 patients are in the hospital, and how many inpatient beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients.
No Western Montana counties reported more than 100 COVID-19 cases in the last seven days.
The CDC is issuing the following reminders:
- Consider wearing a mask to protect yourself and others.
- Stay up to date on your COVID-19 vaccines and boosters
- Avoid contact with people who have COVID-19 or believe they may have the virus.
- If you test positive for COVID-19, stay home for at least five days and isolate from others in your home.
The latest information on COVID-19 from the Missoula City-County Health Department can be found at https://www.missoulainfo.com/.