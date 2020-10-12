Kalispell Regional Healthcare seeks help to stem COVID-19 case surge

KALISPELL — Leadership at Kalispell Regional Healthcare (KRH) has issued a call for people to help stem the recent surge in local COVID-19 cases.

The spike in cases has pushed the number of active cases to over 1,000 as of Monday morning.

Additionally, Whitefish Middle School is moving to remote learning due to a rising number of COVID-19 cases.

KRH notes in the letter that the additional "COVID cases means more people are sick or hospitalized, putting stress on our health care system."

The letter continues to state that "[m]ore kids are missing school, parents are missing work, and our local businesses are trying to survive."

KRH asks the following steps be taken to protect others from becoming infected with COVID-19:

If you are sick, stay at home.

If your children are sick keep them home from school.

Call our 24-hour hotline (406-890-7272) with any questions or guidance on testing sites.

Follow the guidelines provided by public health officials and your school districts.

Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently.

Wear a face covering and change it daily.

Give each other six feet of personal space,

Reconsider attending or hosting large gatherings.

"Early on, our community actively practiced these public health measures, and we flattened the curve in the Flathead Valley. We can do it again. Let’s change the course of this pandemic, and protect our most vulnerable citizens. Together, we can stop the surge in Flathead County," the letter concludes.

Click here to read the full letter.

As of Monday morning, a total of 2,095 coronavirus cases have been recorded to date in Flathead County. There have been 1,001 recoveries and 23 deaths.