Kalispell Regional Hospital receives 1st COVID-19 vaccine shipment

credit: Kalispell Regional Healthcare
Kalispell Regional Healthcare reports they received their first COVID-19 vaccine shipment on Tuesday.
Posted at 9:29 AM, Dec 15, 2020
and last updated 2020-12-15 12:56:54-05

KALISPELL — Kalispell Regional Healthcare (KRH) officials told MTN News on Tuesday morning that they have received its first supply of COVID-19 vaccines.

KRH officials had previously expected the first shipment to arrive at the hospital on Wednesday. Distribution is expected to begin on Thursday

The vaccine supply at KRH is part of the first round of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine targeting health care workers at major hospitals.

KRH notes that due to a limited vaccine supply they will prioritize distribution of the vaccine. The next phase will include healthcare workers with incidental risk of COVID-19. Next will include all non-patient-facing hospital staff.

Kalispell Regional Healthcare received its first COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 15, 2020.

Second round doses of the vaccine will be provided to the State of Montana in a separate shipment prior to the second dose schedule, which is 21 days apart from the first.

KRH was selected as one of Montana’s first hospitals to receive the vaccine due to the hospital's cold storage access.

Kalispell Regional Healthcare notes it's following the CDC recommendations for operationalizing COVID vaccine distribution.

COVID-19 vaccines arrived at hospitals in Billings and Bozeman on Monday.

Coronavirus Ongoing Coverage

 

