Marcus Daly reminding residents of "second shot" clinic this weekend

HAMILTON — Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital is reminding people who took part in a large-scale COVID vaccination clinic three weeks ago that it's time to get their follow-up shots.

Marcus Daly teamed up with the Ravalli County Health Department, local pharmacies, and medical volunteers in February to distribute 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine in the largest single event so far in the Bitterroot.

Now, the hospital is reminding those people they need to come back for their follow-up shots in a clinic this Saturday. All these second vaccinations are being done by appointment only at the Bitterroot Physicians Clinic.

There will be no new online signups and no walk-in appointments available.

There's optimism that vaccine supplies will continue to expand for Ravalli County residents in the coming weeks. Anyone with questions about that second dose can call Marcus Daly and leave a message at (406) 375-4799.