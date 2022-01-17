Mass COVID-19 vaccine clinics to end in Flathead County

KALISPELL — Mass COVID-19 vaccine clinics are coming to a close in Flathead County with the last one scheduled on Feb. 1.

Large-scale vaccine clinics put on at the Flathead County Fairgrounds will continue each Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the next three weeks.

Flathead County Health Officer Joe Russell said the COVID-19 vaccine will still be available after Feb. 1 by appointment only at the health department office as well as at local pharmacies and healthcare providers.

Data through the State of Montana shows 44% of eligible Flathead residents are fully immunized.

Russell said walk-ins are welcome during the remaining clinics at the fairgrounds in Kalispell.

“We’re running 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday’s there, we’re doing pediatric clinics in the health department Wednesday afternoon’s, we have walk-in capabilities at both clinics so, if people just want the convenience of walking in and getting in and out, our clinics are available,” Russell told MTN News.

Vaccine appointments can be made online at flatheadhealth.org.

