Mineral County reports 1st COVID-19 related death

COVID-19 related deaths now confirmed in all MT counties
MTN News graphic
Posted at 8:48 AM, Jun 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-11 10:48:07-04

SUPERIOR — Mineral County health officials have confirmed the county's first death from COVID-19.

A post shared to Facebook states: "We are incredibly saddened to announce the first COVID related death of a Mineral County resident. Our team sends our deepest condolences to this individual's loved ones."

The report makes Mineral the last county in Montana to report a death from the virus. A total of 1,639 deaths have been reported since the pandemic reached Montana over one year ago. The first death was reported in Lincoln County in March of 2020. The most deaths have occurred in Yellowstone County with 270 overall.

The Montana COVID-19 tracking website shows there have been 272 confirmed cases in Mineral County including 264 recoveries and one death.

