Missoula Co. reports 41 weekend COVID-19 cases; additional death

MISSOULA — The Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) reports that 41 additional COVID-19 cases have been confirmed since the Friday update.

The number of COVID-19 related deaths being reported by MCCHD has risen to 89.

The number of active cases has fallen from 160 on Friday to 138. Six of the active cases are associated with the University of Montana.

The total number of confirmed cases in Missoula County stands at 8,560 including 8,333 recoveries and 89 COVID-19 related deaths.

There are currently eight COVID-19 related hospitalizations being reported including five county residents.

The average of daily new cases per 100,000 stands at 16. The MCCHD goal is to bring that number down to 25/100,000 people for two consecutive weeks or more.

Missoula City-County Health Officer Ellen Leahy issued new COVID-19 requirements on March 19 for long-term care, assisted living and retirement homes operating in Missoula County.

Missoula County has entered Phase 1B+ of the state COVID-19 vaccination plan.

The Missoula County Board of Health announced an easing of some of the COVID-19 restrictions in Missoula County during a Feb. 18 meeting.

A call center to help answer questions regarding COVID-19 vaccine distribution can be reached at (406) 258-INFO.

MCCHD has a website solely focused on COVID-19 information which can be found here.

The Missoula City-County Health Department may be alerted to additional cases before the Montana Department of Health and Human Services.