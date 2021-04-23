Missoula County confirms 10 additional COVID-19 cases

MISSOULA — The Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) is reporting 10 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases since the Thursday update.

The number of active cases remains at 56. Three of the active cases are associated with the University of Montana.

There have been 8,975 confirmed cases in Missoula County including 8,826 recoveries and 93 COVID-19 related deaths.

There are 11 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in Missoula including six county residents.

The average of daily new cases per 100,000 remains at seven. The MCCHD goal is to have an average case number of 25/100,000 people or less for two consecutive weeks or more.

The Montana COVID-19 tracking map shows that 92,272 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered and 39,615 Missoula County residents are fully immunized.

MCCHD announced on April 15 that its mass vaccination site at the former Lucky’s Market will be the only mass vaccination site in Missoula.

The Missoula County Board of Health also announced on April 15 that the county-wide COVID-19 rules will now become recommendations.

A call center to help answer questions regarding COVID-19 vaccine distribution can be reached at (406) 258-INFO.

MCCHD has a website solely focused on COVID-19 information which can be found here.