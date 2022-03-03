Missoula County COVID-19 update: 27 new, 172 active cases

MISSOULA — The number of active COVID-19 cases is continuing to drop in Missoula County.

Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) data shows 172 active and 27 cases are being reported Thursday.

There were 20 new and 208 active COVID-19 cases reported by MCCHD on Tuesday.

Two of the new and three of the active cases are associated with the University of Montana.

A total of 27,058 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Missoula County including 26,685 recoveries and 201 deaths.

The number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations has dropped from nine on Wednesday to eight and includes four county residents.

The county's COVID-19 test positivity rate remains at 7.52% and the seven-day case average per 100,000 people remains at 19.

The Montana COVID-19 state tracking map shows 76,117 Missoula County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 representing 66% of the eligible population.

The latest Missoula County COVID-19 vaccine information can be found online or by calling 406-258-4636.

The MCCHD vaccine clinic will be moving to the health department's main offices on West Alder Street beginning on March 7.