Missoula County reporting 14 new COVID-19 cases

MISSOULA — The Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) is reporting 14 additional COVID-19 cases since the Monday update.

The number of active cases stands at 89. Ten of the currently active cases are associated with the University of Montana.

The total number of confirmed cases in Missoula County stands at 8,889 including 8,608 recoveries and 92 COVID-19 related deaths.

The number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations is at seven and includes two county residents.

The average of daily new cases per 100,000 is at 12. The MCCHD goal is to bring that number down to 25/100,000 people for two consecutive weeks or more.

The Montana COVID-19 tracking map shows that 83,367 vaccine doses have been administered in Missoula County and 32,807 people are fully immunized.

MCCHD will recommend that most COVID-19 mitigation "requirements" be changed to "recommendations."

The health department announced on April 5 that a shortened quarantine of seven days for close contacts who meet the criteria set by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to do so.

A call center to help answer questions regarding COVID-19 vaccine distribution can be reached at (406) 258-INFO.

MCCHD has a website solely focused on COVID-19 information which can be found here.