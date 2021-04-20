Missoula County reports 5 additional COVID-19 cases

MISSOULA — The Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) is reporting five additional COVID-19 cases since the Monday update.

The number of active cases has dropped from 82 on Monday to 70. Six of the active cases are associated with the University of Montana.

The total number of confirmed cases in Missoula County stands at 8,945 including 8,782 recoveries and 93 COVID-19 related deaths.

The number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations has risen from eight on Monday to 12 and includes five county residents.

The average of daily new cases per 100,000 stands at seven. The MCCHD goal is to bring that number down to 25/100,000 people for two consecutive weeks or more.

The Montana COVID-19 tracking map shows that 92,272 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered and 39,615 Missoula County residents are fully immunized.

The health department reports that 40% of the eligible population has been vaccinated.

MCCHD announced on April 15 that its mass vaccination site at the former Lucky’s Market will be the only mass vaccination site in Missoula.

The Missoula County Board of Health also announced on April 15 that the county-wide COVID-19 rules will now become recommendations.

The health department announced on April 5 that a shortened quarantine of seven days for close contacts who meet the criteria set by the CDC to do so.

A call center to help answer questions regarding COVID-19 vaccine distribution can be reached at (406) 258-INFO.

MCCHD has a website solely focused on COVID-19 information which can be found here.