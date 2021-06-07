Missoula County still leading MT in COVID-19 vaccination rates

MISSOULA — The latest numbers show that when it comes to being vaccinated against COVID-19 Missoula County remains the top county in Montana.

The Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) stated in a social media post that the county is #1 in Montana for COVID-19 vaccinations.

MCCHD reports 56% of the eligible population fully vaccinated and as of June 7, 58,959 of the 104,911 eligible Missoula County residents are fully immunized against COVID-19.

Overall, a total of 120,406 doses have been administered -- numbers that include first, second, and one-time-only doses.

The Health Department notes that over 19,000 residents need to get fully vaccinated in order to reach community immunity.

Residents interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccine can click here to sign up or contact MCCHD at 406-258-INFO (4636), option 3.

Additionally, MCCHD will be hosting a mobile vaccine clinic on Tuesday at the Seeley Lake Community Foundation on Montana Highway 83.

The Montana COVID-19 tracking map shows 9,102 cases have been confirmed in Missoula County including 9,254 recoveries and 95 deaths.