Missoula pop up clinic offers COVID-19 vaccinations

MISSOULA — The mass vaccination clinics offered by the Missoula City-County Health Department have been a success and mostly well-attended.

But sometimes, you have to meet people where they are, and with nearly 40% of eligible residents still in need of a vaccine, the health department is getting creative.

The health department set up a pop-up vaccination clinic Wednesday evening in the parking lot of Imagine Nation Brewing in Missoula.

It was no ordinary clinic either. There was Latin music, beer, and the sun was shining for the Vaccine Fiesta that was held in recognition of Cinco de Mayo.

A line of patrons curved around the parking lot when the event kicked off at 5 p.m. Then it was time for a little paperwork, a quick poke of the Johnson and Johnson shot, a 15-minute wait after being vaccinated and then folks were on their way.

“It was the fact that I wanted to have the one and done shot. I wanted to have the Johnson and Johnson shot and so that was available here today, and I don’t live very far from here,” said Missoula resident Brian Berg.

“I took advantage of it, and I’m glad I did, it’s over with. If you have the opportunity, get down here and get it done. Then it’s out of the way it’s over with,” Berg continued.

The Missoula City-County Health Department will be posting details about additional vaccination clinics on its Facebook page.

The Montana COVID-19 tracking website shows 106,277 COVID--19 vaccines have been administered and 50,298 Missoula County residents are fully immunized