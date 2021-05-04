Imagine Nation Brewing teams up with MCCHD for mobile vaccine clinic

MISSOULA — Already this week, Missoula County can boast of reaching a new milestone -- 50% of eligible residents are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

If you’re a glass-half-full kind of person, that’s pretty impressive, but it also means half of Missoula County’s population still isn’t there.

For that reason, a unique community partnership between the Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) and Imagine Nation Brewing will host a vaccine fiesta tomorrow, May 5th, or Cinco de Mayo.

The MCCHD will offer free, single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccines available on a first-come, first-serve basis from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.

In true fiesta fashion, expect Latin and dance music while you’re getting your shot.

Health Officer Ellen Leahy said that they want to make the vaccination process as simple as possible -- especially for younger folks who seem to be hesitant or procrastinating.

"We're introducing other methods to get out there like this pop-up clinic. We're also going to have mobile clinics into the outlying communities of Missoula County and incentives, you know, to just try to make it more attractive and more convenient for people to get the vaccine," said Leahy.

As more mobile vaccination clinics pop up around Missoula County, you will be able to find details on dates and times on the Missoula City-County Health Department Facebook page.

The Montana COVID-19 tracking website showed that as of May 3, 106,277 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered and 50,298 county residents were fully immunized.

A call center to help answer questions regarding COVID-19 vaccine distribution can be reached at (406) 258-INFO weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

MCCHD has a website solely focused on COVID-19 information which can be found here.