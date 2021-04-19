Watch
Missoula residents encouraged to sign up for this week’s COVID-19 vaccine clinics

MTN News file
Lucky's Market COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic
Posted at 11:33 AM, Apr 19, 2021
MISSOULA — The Missoula City-County Health Department’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the former Lucky’s Market is the only mass vaccination site in Missoula beginning this week.

Appointments can now be booked for the below clinics (through April 23):

  • Monday, April 19 (Moderna and Pfizer)
  • Tuesday, April 20 (Moderna)
  • Wednesday, April 21 (Pfizer)
  • Thursday, April 22 (Moderna)
  • Friday, April 23 (Pfizer)

Residents can sign up online or by calling (406) 258-4636.

The Montana state tracking map shows that 92,272 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered and 39,615 Missoula County residents are fully immunized.

