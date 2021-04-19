Missoula residents encouraged to sign up for this week’s COVID-19 vaccine clinics

MISSOULA — The Missoula City-County Health Department’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the former Lucky’s Market is the only mass vaccination site in Missoula beginning this week.

Appointments can now be booked for the below clinics (through April 23):

Monday, April 19 (Moderna and Pfizer)

Tuesday, April 20 (Moderna)

Wednesday, April 21 (Pfizer)

Thursday, April 22 (Moderna)

Friday, April 23 (Pfizer)

Residents can sign up online or by calling (406) 258-4636.

The Montana state tracking map shows that 92,272 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered and 39,615 Missoula County residents are fully immunized.