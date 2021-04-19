Missoula residents encouraged to sign up for this week’s COVID-19 vaccine clinics

MISSOULA — The Missoula City-County Health Department’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the former Lucky’s Market is the only mass vaccination site in Missoula beginning this week.
Appointments can now be booked for the below clinics (through April 23):
- Monday, April 19 (Moderna and Pfizer)
- Tuesday, April 20 (Moderna)
- Wednesday, April 21 (Pfizer)
- Thursday, April 22 (Moderna)
- Friday, April 23 (Pfizer)
Residents can sign up online or by calling (406) 258-4636.
The Montana state tracking map shows that 92,272 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered and 39,615 Missoula County residents are fully immunized.