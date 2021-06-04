Mobile COVID-19 clinic set for Bonner

MISSOULA — The Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) is partnering with KettleHouse Brewing to host a mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Saturday from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m.

The clinic will take place at the KettleHouse’s Bonner Taproom which is located at 605 Cold Smoke Lane in Bonner. Both the Pfizer vaccine -- approved for ages 12 and up -- and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine -- approved for those ages 18 and older – will be available.

The vaccines are free and will be available for Missoula County residents on a first-come, first-serve basis. KettleHouse Brewing Co. will offer one free beer to customers 21 and older who get vaccinated on-site during the event.

The Montana COVID-19 tracking map shows that a total of 113,858 vaccines have been administered and 58,260 Missoula County residents are fully immunized which represents 56% of the eligible population.

A total of 9,087 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Missoula County including 9,245 recoveries at 95 deaths.

The latest information about COVID-19 in Missoula County can be found here.

