Montana COVID-19 update: 1,038 new cases

HELENA — There were 1,038 new COVID-19 cases reported in Montana on Friday with a current total of 10,817 active cases in the state, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

Information from DPHHS at this point does not include data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people.

The number of Montanans who have died due to COVID-19 is now 1,945, an increase of 15 since the total reported on Thursday, according to DPHHS.

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 is 416, an increase of 14 since Wednesday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 3,222.

An estimated 52% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 483,161 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here .

There have been 146,035 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 133,273. There have been 9,217 COVID tests administered since Thursday.

Cumulative, New Daily, Active Cases by County

Yellowstone County Cases: 23,265 Total | 165 New | 2,526 Active

Missoula County Cases: 13,041 Total | 145 New | 1,375 Active

Flathead County Cases: 16,718 Total | 124 New | 854 Active

Cascade County Cases: 12,710 Total | 74 New | 1,237 Active

Lewis and Clark County Cases: 8,908 Total | 64 New | 541 Active

Gallatin County Cases: 17,713 Total | 60 New | 821 Active

Ravalli County Cases: 4,253 Total | 52 New | 444 Active

Lake County Cases: 3,016 Total | 46 New | 255 Active

Lincoln County Cases: 2,770 Total | 43 New | 321 Active

Park County Cases: 1,860 Total | 22 New | 168 Active

Hill County Cases: 2,702 Total | 19 New | 160 Active

Custer County Cases: 1,668 Total | 18 New | 175 Active

Jefferson County Cases: 1,413 Total | 16 New | 88 Active

Mineral County Cases: 546 Total | 15 New | 65 Active

Silver Bow County Cases: 4,928 Total | 15 New | 222 Active

Beaverhead County Cases: 1,229 Total | 13 New | 145 Active

Valley County Cases: 1,021 Total | 10 New | 40 Active

Broadwater County Cases: 688 Total | 9 New | 53 Active

Chouteau County Cases: 593 Total | 9 New | 20 Active

Sanders County Cases: 1,080 Total | 9 New | 151 Active

Stillwater County Cases: 946 Total | 9 New | 112 Active

Big Horn County Cases: 2,838 Total | 8 New | 74 Active

Carbon County Cases: 1,138 Total | 8 New | 84 Active

Powell County Cases: 1,166 Total | 7 New | 48 Active

Rosebud County Cases: 1,444 Total | 7 New | 73 Active

Deer Lodge County Cases: 1,399 Total | 6 New | 39 Active

Fergus County Cases: 1,418 Total | 6 New | 57 Active

Dawson County Cases: 1,331 Total | 5 New | 32 Active

Glacier County Cases: 1,844 Total | 5 New | 78 Active

Liberty County Cases: 214 Total | 5 New | 44 Active

Pondera County Cases: 665 Total | 5 New | 44 Active

Toole County Cases: 873 Total | 5 New | 28 Active

Granite County Cases: 296 Total | 4 New | 23 Active

Meagher County Cases: 198 Total | 4 New | 20 Active

Phillips County Cases: 601 Total | 4 New | 16 Active

Teton County Cases: 690 Total | 4 New | 41 Active

Blaine County Cases: 972 Total | 3 New | 31 Active

Richland County Cases: 1,487 Total | 3 New | 63 Active

Sheridan County Cases: 474 Total | 3 New | 20 Active

Sweet Grass County Cases: 483 Total | 3 New | 18 Active

Judith Basin County Cases: 124 Total | 2 New | 14 Active

Carter County Cases: 169 Total | 1 New | 5 Active

Daniels County Cases: 221 Total | 1 New | 4 Active

Madison County Cases: 1,044 Total | 1 New | 93 Active

Roosevelt County Cases: 1,825 Total | 1 New | 25 Active

The information above is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. The state website has county-specific data on vaccination rates, new/total cases, and more.