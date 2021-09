Montana COVID-19 update: 1,619 new cases

HELENA — There were 1,619 new COVID-19 cases reported in Montana on Monday, September 20, with a current total of 9,721 active cases in the state, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

Information from DPHHS at this point does not include data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people.

The number of Montanans who have died due to COVID-19 is now 1,887, an increase of 10 since Friday, according to DPHHS.

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 is 358, down from 361 on Friday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 6,996.

An estimated 52% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 479,737 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here .

There have been 141,339 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 129,731. There have been 16,692 COVID tests administered since Friday.

Cumulative, New Daily, Active Cases by County

Missoula County Cases: 12,515 Total | 233 New | 1,262 Active

Flathead County Cases: 16,205 Total | 159 New | 1,033 Active

Cascade County Cases: 12,352 Total | 158 New | 963 Active

Gallatin County Cases: 17,252 Total | 154 New | 761 Active

Yellowstone County Cases: 22,575 Total | 135 New | 2,066 Active

Lake County Cases: 2,876 Total | 109 New | 227 Active

Ravalli County Cases: 4,107 Total | 81 New | 332 Active

Lewis and Clark County Cases: 8,628 Total | 76 New | 618 Active

Silver Bow County Cases: 4,810 Total | 74 New | 165 Active

Hill County Cases: 2,606 Total | 70 New | 156 Active

Lincoln County Cases: 2,624 Total | 62 New | 353 Active

Richland County Cases: 1,481 Total | 40 New | 100 Active

Sanders County Cases: 987 Total | 39 New | 115 Active

Custer County Cases: 1,539 Total | 20 New | 152 Active

Beaverhead County Cases: 1,126 Total | 19 New | 98 Active

Glacier County Cases: 1,809 Total | 19 New | 92 Active

Deer Lodge County Cases: 1,372 Total | 16 New | 43 Active

Jefferson County Cases: 1,343 Total | 16 New | 73 Active

Dawson County Cases: 1,306 Total | 13 New | 39 Active

Mineral County Cases: 505 Total | 13 New | 45 Active

Big Horn County Cases: 2,792 Total | 11 New | 70 Active

Blaine County Cases: 961 Total | 9 New | 38 Active

Stillwater County Cases: 917 Total | 9 New | 87 Active

Granite County Cases: 284 Total | 8 New | 15 Active

Fallon County Cases: 395 Total | 7 New | 13 Active

Fergus County Cases: 1,386 Total | 7 New | 58 Active

Pondera County Cases: 631 Total | 6 New | 38 Active

Toole County Cases: 850 Total | 6 New | 23 Active

Carbon County Cases: 1,075 Total | 5 New | 54 Active

Meagher County Cases: 186 Total | 5 New | 11 Active

Broadwater County Cases: 656 Total | 4 New | 41 Active

Liberty County Cases: 187 Total | 4 New | 24 Active

Rosebud County Cases: 1,400 Total | 4 New | 46 Active

Sheridan County Cases: 457 Total | 4 New | 10 Active

Teton County Cases: 650 Total | 4 New | 20 Active

Madison County Cases: 996 Total | 3 New | 90 Active

Powder River County Cases: 193 Total | 3 New | 7 Active

Daniels County Cases: 216 Total | 2 New | 8 Active

Park County Cases: 1,796 Total | 2 New | 136 Active

Powell County Cases: 1,143 Total | 2 New | 46 Active

Roosevelt County Cases: 1,816 Total | 2 New | 35 Active

Chouteau County Cases: 574 Total | 1 New | 15 Active

Golden Valley County Cases: 65 Total | 1 New | 4 Active

McCone County Cases: 210 Total | 1 New | 2 Active

Musselshell County Cases: 453 Total | 1 New | 29 Active

Petroleum County Cases: 15 Total | 1 New | 1 Active

Wibaux County Cases: 141 Total | 1 New | 5 Active