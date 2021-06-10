Montana COVID-19 vaccination update

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports as of Wednesday evening a total of 141 million Americans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Montana is nearing 406,000 residents being fully immunized against the virus, equating to 44% of the Big Sky State's eligible population. Overall, a total of 831,000 doses have been administered.

Missoula County continues to lead the state with the highest percentage of eligible residents vaccinated at 56%, according to the Montana COVID-19 tracking website. A total of 120,656 doses have been administered and 59,119 county residents are fully immunized.

Lake County is at 49%, while Ravalli and Mineral counties report 43%. Flathead and Lincoln counties are reporting a 35% rate. Sanders County checks in at 32% and Granite County is at 31% of the eligible population fully vaccinated.

