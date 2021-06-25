Montana COVID update (Friday, June 25)

GREAT FALLS — There were 58 new COVID-19 cases reported on Friday in Montana, and the pandemic death toll in the state stands at 1,662, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services ( DPHHS ).

The number of state residents who have been fully immunized against the virus is now 423,612 (about 46% of the state population). The total number of doses administered is 858,078.

State health officials reported there have been 113,529 cumulative cases in Montana. The number of recoveries is now 111,406. There are currently 461 active cases reported across the state.

The total number of COVID tests administered in Montana is 1,437,198, an increase of 2,024 tests during the reporting period.

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID is 55; the cumulative number of hospitalizations due to the virus is 5,486.

The new cases reported on Friday were in the following counties:

Yellowstone County Cases: 18,012 Total | 12 New | 136 Active

Cascade County Cases: 9,477 Total | 10 New | 76 Active

Gallatin County Cases: 14,914 Total | 5 New | 16 Active

Flathead County Cases: 12,413 Total | 4 New | 44 Active

Lewis & Clark County Cases: 7,053 Total | 4 New | 28 Active

Silver Bow County Cases: 4,161 Total | 4 New | 16 Active

Big Horn County Cases: 2,587 Total | 2 New | 7 Active

Carbon County Cases: 907 Total | 2 New | 7 Active

Hill County Cases: 2,031 Total | 2 New | 5 Active

Missoula County Cases: 9,358 Total | 2 New | 37 Active

Park County Cases: 1,456 Total | 2 New | 5 Active

Ravalli County Cases: 3,251 Total | 2 New | 9 Active

Toole County Cases: 727 Total | 2 New | 3 Active

Broadwater County Cases: 523 Total | 1 New | 6 Active

Fallon County Cases: 289 Total | 1 New | 1 Active

Lake County Cases: 2,136 Total | 1 New | 6 Active

Powder River County Cases: 131 Total | 1 New | 5 Active

Stillwater County Cases: 751 Total | 1 New | 5 Active

DPHHS transitioned in early June to weekday-only reporting of COVID and vaccination data, and the state website is no longer updated on weekends. As a result of this change, Montanans can expect the numbers reported on Monday to be larger given that day will include weekend numbers. Due to data reconciliation efforts, case reports may be reclassified as they are reviewed. This may change case counts for jurisdictions.

NOTE: Since the onset of the COVID pandemic, MTN News made every effort to report local data, when available, in lieu of the statewide report furnished each day. County health departments were able to share data with the public faster than the state in certain instances. We believed that compiling this data along with that of the state was the best way to provide the most current look at the public health status in each of our communities.

With continued vaccinations and a continuing decrease in daily cases, state data has started to align more closely with local reports. Several major jurisdictions stopped providing their own updates and now funnel all of their data through the state website. Based on these factors, MTN News has decided that effective June 1, 2021, our COVID-19 reports will rely on data from the DPHHS website .

After several weeks of monitoring, the active case rate reported by the state closely aligns with that seen by departments that still report their own numbers. We believe that this information provides an accurate snapshot in each part of Montana. We'll continue to monitor data and if there is a need to add local information back into our reporting we will do so.

