Number of active COVID-19 cases in Missoula County tops 1,500

MISSOULA — The surge in COVID-19 cases in Missoula County is continuing with the number of active cases growing to 1,523.

Data from the Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) also shows an additional 135 cases are being reported on Tuesday.

A total of 19,449 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Missoula County including 17,735 recoveries and 191 deaths.

The number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations Tuesday stands at 24 and includes 13 county residents.

The Montana COVID-19 state tracking map shows 74,676 Missoula County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 representing 64% of the eligible population.