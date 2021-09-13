Plains HS going to remote learning due to COVID-19

PLAINS — Plains High School has moved to remote learning this week due to rising COVID-19 cases. Additionally, all high school extracurricular activities will be canceled until Monday, Sept. 20.

Thursday and Friday there will be no academic requirements for grades 9 through 12, and there will be no classes for grades 9 through 12 on Friday.

Online classes at 8:20 a.m. and students will need to use their school email account for directions from the instructors. Attendance is required electronically by the students for each class.