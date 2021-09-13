Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Plains HS going to remote learning due to COVID-19

items.[0].image.alt
MTN News graphic
Coronavirus.
COVID Generic Coronavirus 1280x720 BLUE.png
Posted at 4:06 PM, Sep 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-13 18:06:06-04

PLAINS — Plains High School has moved to remote learning this week due to rising COVID-19 cases. Additionally, all high school extracurricular activities will be canceled until Monday, Sept. 20.

Thursday and Friday there will be no academic requirements for grades 9 through 12, and there will be no classes for grades 9 through 12 on Friday.

Online classes at 8:20 a.m. and students will need to use their school email account for directions from the instructors. Attendance is required electronically by the students for each class.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.