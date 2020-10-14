State: 76 additional COVID-19 cases reported in Flathead Co.

KALISPELL — State health officials report an additional 76 confirmed COVID-19 cases are being seen in Flathead County.

Numbers from the Montana Response COVID-19 tracking map show a total of 1,187 active cases as of Wednesday morning.

A total of 2,209 coronavirus cases have been recorded to date in Flathead County. There have been 999 recoveries and 23 deaths.

Flathead M 10-19 10/13/2020 Flathead F 10-19 10/13/2020 Flathead M 70-79 10/13/2020 Flathead F 40-49 10/13/2020 Flathead M 50-59 10/13/2020 Flathead M 20-29 10/13/2020 Flathead M 40-49 10/13/2020 Flathead M 10-19 10/13/2020 Flathead M 20-29 10/13/2020 Flathead M 10-19 10/13/2020 Flathead F 40-49 10/13/2020 Flathead M 50-59 10/13/2020 Flathead F 40-49 10/13/2020 Flathead M 30-39 10/13/2020 Flathead F 60-69 10/13/2020 Flathead M 70-79 10/13/2020 Flathead M 40-49 10/13/2020 Flathead F 20-29 10/13/2020 Flathead M 20-29 10/13/2020 Flathead M 80-89 10/13/2020 Flathead F 10-19 10/13/2020 Flathead F 0-9 10/13/2020 Flathead F 10-19 10/13/2020 Flathead F 50-59 10/13/2020 Flathead M 30-39 10/13/2020 Flathead F 50-59 10/13/2020 Flathead F 20-29 10/13/2020 Flathead F 40-49 10/13/2020 Flathead F 40-49 10/13/2020 Flathead F 20-29 10/13/2020 Flathead M 30-39 10/13/2020 Flathead F 10-19 10/13/2020 Flathead M 20-29 10/13/2020 Flathead F 60-69 10/13/2020 Flathead M 80-89 10/13/2020 Flathead M 80-89 10/13/2020 Flathead M 20-29 10/13/2020 Flathead F 60-69 10/13/2020 Flathead M 20-29 10/13/2020 Flathead F 20-29 10/13/2020 Flathead M 10-19 10/13/2020 Flathead M 50-59 10/13/2020 Flathead F 30-39 10/13/2020 Flathead M 60-69 10/13/2020 Flathead F 20-29 10/13/2020 Flathead M 30-39 10/13/2020 Flathead M 20-29 10/13/2020 Flathead F 50-59 10/13/2020 Flathead F 30-39 10/13/2020 Flathead F 20-29 10/13/2020 Flathead M 0-9 10/13/2020 Flathead M 50-59 10/13/2020 Flathead M 30-39 10/13/2020 Flathead F 20-29 10/13/2020 Flathead M 40-49 10/13/2020 Flathead F 40-49 10/13/2020 Flathead M 70-79 10/13/2020 Flathead F 90-99 10/13/2020 Flathead F 60-69 10/13/2020 Flathead M 10-19 10/13/2020 Flathead M 40-49 10/13/2020 Flathead M 60-69 10/13/2020 Flathead M 50-59 10/13/2020 Flathead M 40-49 10/13/2020 Flathead F 40-49 10/13/2020 Flathead F 20-29 10/13/2020 Flathead F 40-49 10/13/2020 Flathead F 60-69 10/13/2020 Flathead F 50-59 10/13/2020 Flathead F 10-19 10/13/2020 Flathead M 60-69 10/13/2020 Flathead F 50-59 10/13/2020 Flathead M 20-29 10/13/2020 Flathead F 40-49 10/13/2020 Flathead F 40-49 10/13/2020 Flathead F 50-59 10/13/2020

The Flathead County Board of Health will vote on a proposal Thursday for increased restrictions on social gatherings as new COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

Bars, restaurants and churches would see tighter restrictions come into place if the proposal is approved.

Kalispell Regional Healthcare officials urged Flathead County residents on Oct. 12 to help “Stop the Surge” as COVID-19 cases are rising at an alarming rate.

Community spread of COVID-19 is still taking place, according to the local public health department.

Flathead County health officials are urging people to remain diligent with social distancing and strong hygiene as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.