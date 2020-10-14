Menu

Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

State: 76 additional COVID-19 cases reported in Flathead Co.

1,187 active COVID-19 cases reported
items.[0].image.alt
MTN News
Flathead City County Health Department
Posted at 11:05 AM, Oct 14, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-14 13:05:34-04

KALISPELL — State health officials report an additional 76 confirmed COVID-19 cases are being seen in Flathead County.

Numbers from the Montana Response COVID-19 tracking map show a total of 1,187 active cases as of Wednesday morning.

A total of 2,209 coronavirus cases have been recorded to date in Flathead County. There have been 999 recoveries and 23 deaths.

FlatheadM10-1910/13/2020
FlatheadF10-1910/13/2020
FlatheadM70-7910/13/2020
FlatheadF40-4910/13/2020
FlatheadM50-5910/13/2020
FlatheadM20-2910/13/2020
FlatheadM40-4910/13/2020
FlatheadM10-1910/13/2020
FlatheadM20-2910/13/2020
FlatheadM10-1910/13/2020
FlatheadF40-4910/13/2020
FlatheadM50-5910/13/2020
FlatheadF40-4910/13/2020
FlatheadM30-3910/13/2020
FlatheadF60-6910/13/2020
FlatheadM70-7910/13/2020
FlatheadM40-4910/13/2020
FlatheadF20-2910/13/2020
FlatheadM20-2910/13/2020
FlatheadM80-8910/13/2020
FlatheadF10-1910/13/2020
FlatheadF0-910/13/2020
FlatheadF10-1910/13/2020
FlatheadF50-5910/13/2020
FlatheadM30-3910/13/2020
FlatheadF50-5910/13/2020
FlatheadF20-2910/13/2020
FlatheadF40-4910/13/2020
FlatheadF40-4910/13/2020
FlatheadF20-2910/13/2020
FlatheadM30-3910/13/2020
FlatheadF10-1910/13/2020
FlatheadM20-2910/13/2020
FlatheadF60-6910/13/2020
FlatheadM80-8910/13/2020
FlatheadM80-8910/13/2020
FlatheadM20-2910/13/2020
FlatheadF60-6910/13/2020
FlatheadM20-2910/13/2020
FlatheadF20-2910/13/2020
FlatheadM10-1910/13/2020
FlatheadM50-5910/13/2020
FlatheadF30-3910/13/2020
FlatheadM60-6910/13/2020
FlatheadF20-2910/13/2020
FlatheadM30-3910/13/2020
FlatheadM20-2910/13/2020
FlatheadF50-5910/13/2020
FlatheadF30-3910/13/2020
FlatheadF20-2910/13/2020
FlatheadM0-910/13/2020
FlatheadM50-5910/13/2020
FlatheadM30-3910/13/2020
FlatheadF20-2910/13/2020
FlatheadM40-4910/13/2020
FlatheadF40-4910/13/2020
FlatheadM70-7910/13/2020
FlatheadF90-9910/13/2020
FlatheadF60-6910/13/2020
FlatheadM10-1910/13/2020
FlatheadM40-4910/13/2020
FlatheadM60-6910/13/2020
FlatheadM50-5910/13/2020
FlatheadM40-4910/13/2020
FlatheadF40-4910/13/2020
FlatheadF20-2910/13/2020
FlatheadF40-4910/13/2020
FlatheadF60-6910/13/2020
FlatheadF50-5910/13/2020
FlatheadF10-1910/13/2020
FlatheadM60-6910/13/2020
FlatheadF50-5910/13/2020
FlatheadM20-2910/13/2020
FlatheadF40-4910/13/2020
FlatheadF40-4910/13/2020
FlatheadF50-5910/13/2020

The Flathead County Board of Health will vote on a proposal Thursday for increased restrictions on social gatherings as new COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

Bars, restaurants and churches would see tighter restrictions come into place if the proposal is approved.

Kalispell Regional Healthcare officials urged Flathead County residents on Oct. 12 to help “Stop the Surge” as COVID-19 cases are rising at an alarming rate.

Community spread of COVID-19 is still taking place, according to the local public health department.

Flathead County health officials are urging people to remain diligent with social distancing and strong hygiene as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

Coronavirus Ongoing Coverage

 

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.