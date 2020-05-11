Whitefish institutes new health guidelines for outdoor spaces

WHITEFISH — The City of Whitefish Parks has instituted precautionary measures that local and state health guidelines are being followed during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Whitefish Parks and Recreation Department has placed spray bottles of sanitizer at all of the courts that can be used by the public.



People are asked to continue to practice proper social distancing and to wash and/or sanitize their hands while recreating. City officials also ask that people who are sick to stay home.

The boat launch at City Beach has also opened for the season with the Aquatic Invasive Species Inspection Station now operational.

The Whitefish Convention and Visitors Bureau will be holding a remote meeting on Monday, May 11 at 2:30 p.m.

